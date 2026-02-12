Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals at the ABN AMRO Open men's tennis tournament Thursday.

The second-seeded Auger-Aliassime registered a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Serbian Hamad Medjedovic, extending his win streak to six matches. The Montreal native registered nine aces, compared to four by Medjedovic.

Auger-Aliassime will face Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands in a quarterfinal match Friday. The two are tied 1-1 in head-to-head matches but this will mark their first meeting indoors.

On Sunday, Auger-Aliassime defeated Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 7-6 (4) to repeat as Open Occitanie champion in Montpellier. It was the ninth-career ATP title for the 25-year-old and first of 2026.