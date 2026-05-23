Canadians went 1-for-2 in Strasbourg Open finals on Saturday.

After Gabriela Dabrowski and Brazilian partner Luisa Stefani captured the doubles title, Victoria Mboko fell just short of making it a Canadian sweep.

Mboko dropped the women's singles title 0-6, 7-5, 2-6 against American Emma Navarro.

The top-seeded Canadian was eyeing her third career WTA title and first since the Hong Kong Open in November. She also won the National Bank Open presented by Rogers last August.

Mboko out-aced Navarro 4-0 but won just 49 per cent of points on first serve and gave up a whopping 21 break-point opportunities, of which Navarro converted seven.

Strasbourg marked the final WTA Tour stop and clay-court tune-up ahead of the French Open, which begins Sunday. Mboko, seeded ninth, opens her tournament on Monday against Czechia's Nikola Bartunkova.

Meanwhile, the top-seeded duo of Dabrowski and Stefani cruised to a 7-5, 6-4 championship over American Quinn Gleason and Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri.

Dabrowski and Stefani earned 66 per cent of points on first serve and went 5-for-7 on break-point chances to clinch the title.

“It’s always tougher at the end of a tournament to feel fresh mentally, so for me it was a little bit about managing some tiredness,” Dabrowski said in a release from Tennis Canada. “Like Luisa mentioned, this is only our second clay-court tournament, so maybe we’re not as match-fit as we were in the first quarter of the season. We did a really good job early this week, both on and off the court, to keep improving — and that’s what helped us today get through and win the title.”

Dabrowski, the 34-year-old Ottawa native, will move up to No. 4 in the women's doubles rankings. She and Stefani are still awaiting their French Open draw.