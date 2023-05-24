Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime advances to quarterfinals of Lyon Open

Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, returns to Francisco Cerundolo, of Argentina, at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament Monday, March 13, 2023, in Indian Wells, Calif. (Mark J. Terrill/AP)

LYON, France — Montreal’s Felix Auger-Aliassime has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Lyon Open.

He beat Spain’s Pablo Llamas Ruiz 7-5, 6-2 to move on at the outdoor clay court event.

Auger-Aliassime is the top-ranked player at the ATP Tour stop and will play unseeded Arthur Fils of France on Thursday.

The Canadian had six aces to Llamas Ruiz’s two, and won four of seven break points to his opponent’s one of four.

Llamas Ruiz had rushed to the net after serving on match point and mis-hit Auger-Aliassime’s forehand return.

The Lyon Open is one of several tune-up events ahead of the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the tennis season.

