Gabriel Diallo gave Karen Khachanov a battle, but the Canadian couldn't pull off the upset at the Australian Open.

The 23-year-old Montrealer lost 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 to the No. 19 seed from Russia in the second round of the season-opening Grand Slam on Thursday.

It was a rematch of October's Almaty Open final, which Khachanov won in three sets as Diallo played in his first career ATP Tour championship match.

Khachanov also beat Diallo, ranked 86th, in the first round of the National Bank Open last year in Montreal.

Meanwhile, fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov also lost in the second round in Melbourne on Thursday, falling 7-6 (3), 7-6 (6), 6-2 to No. 16 seed Lorenzo Musetti of Italy.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., lost his temper in the first-set tiebreaker and then double-faulted on set point in the second.

After an injury timeout, Shapovalov had his serve broken in the first game of the third set and the Italian rolled to victory.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, the other Canadian in the men's draw, lost in the second round on Wednesday.