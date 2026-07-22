Canadians Rebecca Marino, Katherine Sebov and Cadence Brace have received main-draw wild cards for the 2026 National Bank Open, Tennis Canada announced Wednesday.

They join three previously announced wild cards: American legend Venus Williams and fellow Canadians Bianca Andreescu and Kayla Cross. Two more wild cards will be given out before the tournament.

Marino, from Vancouver, will play in her sixth straight Canadian Open. Her best result was a run to the round of 16 in 2021 in Montreal.

Brace will make her main-draw debut at the tournament, while Sebov will make her second appearance after losing in the first round in 2022.

The doubles entry list was also released, featuring Wimbledon finalists Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Luisa Stefani of Brazil.

Top-ranked doubles player Katerina Siniakova of Czechia will pair with China's Shuai Zhang instead of usual partner Taylor Townsend of the United States.

Other notable doubles teams include American tandem Coco Gauff and McCartney Kessler, and Belgium's Elise Mertens teaming with Russia's Diana Shnaider.