Wimbledon breakout star Arthur Fery will headline the qualifying tournament for the men's National Bank Open.

Fery, who was born in France but represents Britain, advanced to the semifinals of the grass-court Grand Slam after being awarded a wild-card berth in the main draw.

He climbed 78 spots in the ATP rankings to a high of No. 36 after his run at the All England Club.

Australia's Alexei Popyrin, who won the title in 2024, is also among the names announced Thursday for the one-day qualifying tournament Aug. 1 in Montreal.

The draw for the qualifying round, where 32 players will compete for 16 spots, will be held July 31.