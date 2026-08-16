The lone Canadian in the women's singles bracket at the Cincinnati Open has been eliminated.

Canada's Leylah Fernandez lost in Round 2 of the WTA 1000 tournament to China's Xiyu Wang (3-6, 6-2, 6-2) on Sunday, exiting the tournament without notching a win after earning a bye through the first round.

It looked to be going well for Fernandez — the No. 30 seed in Cincinnati — in the first set, as the Montreal native broke Wang's serve twice and won 67 per cent of her service points.

However, it came apart when Wang found her stride, breaking the Canadian five times over the next two sets and showing off some impressive ball-striking en route to the three-set win.

Wang came into the match with some momentum at her back, rolling through the qualifying rounds with straight-set wins over Polina Kudermetova and fellow Canadian Bianca Andreescu. Then, in the first round, she cruised without dropping a game before Uzbekistan's Maria Timofeeva withdrew from the contest.

Fernandez, meanwhile, is coming off a loss in the Round of 16 at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers last week, when she was defeated by Japan's Naomi Osaka in straight sets.