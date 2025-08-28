Gabriel Diallo's first Grand Slam as a seeded player was cut short.

The Montreal native suffered a 7-5, 6-3, 7-5 straight-set loss to Spain's Jaume Munar in the second round of the US Open on Thursday night, making him the first of the three Canadian men who reached the tournament to be eliminated.

Much like in his loss to Taylor Fritz at the National Bank Open in July and his loss to Jannik Sinner in Cincinnati, Diallo was undone by unforced errors, committing 49 to Munar's 13.

Despite losing serve in his second game of the third set, the No. 31-seed Diallo clawed back in the ensuing game to snatch it back, and looked to be gaining momentum in the tight affair.

However, an unforced error in the penultimate game ultimately proved to be his undoing, as Diallo sailed a backhand just a bit too far and lost serve for the third time in the set.

Munar went on to close out the match in clinical fashion, ending the bounce-back nature of the third set in quick order with a 40-0 win.