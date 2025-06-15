Canada's Gabriel Diallo captured his first ATP Tour title at the Libema Open in the Netherlands on Sunday.

The 23-year-old from Montreal defeated Belgium's Zizou Bergs 7-5, 7-6 (8).

Diallo, who is ranked 55th in the world, had nine aces and two double faults. He won 76 per cent of points on first serve and converted his lone break-point attempt.

It was just Diallo's second career final after finishing runner-up at the Almaty Open in October.

He's projected to rise to a career-high 44th overall with the victory.

For now, Diallo is set to take his momentum into Wimbledon, where he appears likely to make his main-draw debut after missing qualifying in each of the past two years.

Diallo also reach the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open last month before falling in the second round of the French Open.