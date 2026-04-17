Canada's Denis Shapovalov was defeated by Slovak qualifier Alex Molcan 6-4, 6-4 on Friday in the quarterfinals of the BMW Open tennis tournament.

Molcan scored a big break to go up 4-3 in the second set, winning a game in which Shapovalov committed two of his seven double faults, and didn't lose a point on serve the rest of the way.

Shapovalov had broken to tie the set 3-3 before ceding the advantage with his poor service game.

It was just the second meeting between the players, with Denis Shapovalov winning their previous match in 2022 at the Qatar Open. Molčan improved to 11-2 on clay this season and will next face second seed Ben Shelton of the United States.