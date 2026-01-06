After a 2025 season marked by a climb up the world rankings and two ATP titles, Canadian Denis Shapovalov opened 2026 with a loss Tuesday.

The 23rd-ranked Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., fell in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2, to Belgium’s Raphaël Collignon in the first round of the Brisbane International.

Shapovalov, who dropped as low as 140th in 2024 after a knee injury, was the sixth seed at the ATP 250 hard-court event, while Collignon came through qualifying.

It was the first meeting between the two players.

Shapovalov landed 54 per cent of his first serves, hit three aces and committed three double faults, while giving Collignon 12 break-point chances, three of which he converted.