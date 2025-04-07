MONACO (AP) — Novak Djokovic will get the chance to avenge one of the more surprising losses of his career.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion will face 32nd-ranked Alejandro Tabilo in his opening match of the Monte Carlo Masters.

Tabilo rallied past 2014 champion Stan Wawrinka 1-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the first round Monday to set up the second-round rematch with Djokovic, who he beat at the Italian Open last year.

Djokovic, who had a first-round bye in Monte Carlo, won only five games against Tabilo in Rome.

It will be Djokovic's first match since losing the Miami Open final to Jakub Mensik.