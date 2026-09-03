Félix Auger-Aliassime's run at the 2026 U.S. Open was unexpectedly short.

Auger-Aliassime, the third seed in the men's draw, was soundly defeated 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 by Russia's Karen Khachanov in second-round action Thursday at the hardcourt Grand Slam.

The 26-year-old Canadian struggled with his serve throughout the match. He was accurate on just 58 per cent of first serves and faced 20 break points, surrendering seven.

Auger-Aliassime also hit into eight double faults and had 47 unforced errors to Khachanov's 30. Both players had 12 aces.

Auger-Aliassime advanced to the semifinals of last year's U.S. Open before losing to runner-up Jannik Sinner. His early exit this year puts his career-high world ranking of No. 4 in jeopardy.

In first-round women's doubles action, second seeds Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Luisa Stefani of Brazil downed Russia's Irina Khromacheva and Anastasia Detiuc of Czechia 6-1, 6-3.

Dabrowski and Stefani had four aces and fired 21 winners to their opponents' nine.

Stefani and Dabrowski, who won her second U.S. Open doubles title last year with former partner Erin Routliffe of New Zealand, will next face the winner of Friday's match between Italy's Sara Errani and Austria's Lilli Tagger and American twins Kristina and Annika Penickova.

Also on Thursday, Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., and partner Janice Tjen of Indonesia cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 win over Slovenia's Nika Radisic and Isabelle Haverlag of the Netherlands.

They are next scheduled to face Routliffe and Indonesian partner Aldila Sutjiadi.