LONDON — Nick Kyrgios accepted a one-month suspension from the International Tennis Integrity Association for testing positive for cocaine at a tournament in Spain in June, the organization announced Thursday.

The 31-year-old from Australia had been provisionally suspended since Aug. 4, which was revealed just over two weeks later.

The ITIA in its announcement said Kyrgios told investigators that he socially used cocaine during a night out before he was due to play in Mallorca, and after consulting with an expert from the World Anti-Doping Association, accepted that it was outside of competition.

WADA's default three-month ban can be reduced to one by completing a treatment program. The ITIA said Kyrgios’ suspension is over Thursday pending the completion of that program.

Kyrgios' prize money and ranking points from the Mallorca event are forfeited. He lost his only match to countryman Adam Walton.