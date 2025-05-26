PARIS — As Novak Djokovic chatted at Court Philippe-Chatrier with his greatest rivals in tennis — Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Andy Murray, all of whom have retired — he couldn't help but think about when his day to walk away might arrive.

“Well, I mean, honestly, I was thinking about my end of the road, as well,” Djokovic said with a smile Monday, a day before he'll play his first-round match at the French Open against Mackie McDonald of the United States.

“But,” Djokovic added moments later with a grin, “I didn’t think about the exact date, if that’s what you’re looking for.”

Federer, Djokovic and Murray made a surprise appearance Sunday at the ceremony to honour Nadal for his 14 championships at Roland-Garros.

Djokovic, who turned 38 last week, won the 100th title of his career over the weekend at the Geneva Open on red clay — something the Serbian called “definitely much needed for my game and confidence level coming into Roland-Garros.”

He is the youngest member of a quartet that combined to collect 69 Grand Slam trophies, and came to be known by some as the Big Four of men's tennis while they dominated the sport for years.

Federer, 43, played his final match in 2021; Murray, 38, stopped after last year's Paris Olympics; Nadal finished up last season and was feted Sunday for his 14 championships at Roland-Garros.

“I was obviously talking to Federer and Murray about their goodbyes and reminiscing and reflecting on the rivalries. And of course, part of me is proud that I’m still there, that I’m still going," said Djokovic, who owns a record 24 major titles, including three in Paris. "But at the same time, I was, and I still am, a bit sad that they’re all gone, because those guys were my greatest motivations of why I competed so intensely and for so long.”

Part of what went through Djokovic's mind on Sunday was an appreciation for the way Nadal was celebrated.

And Djokovic also pondered what might happen when he decides to stop.

“Rafa deserved what he got yesterday in full intensity of its glory. ... Each one of us dreams of being remembered in such a way and celebrated, of course,” Djokovic said. “I do wish one day that I can get that kind of goodbye from the world of tennis, for sure.”

He got emotional listening to Nadal's speech and seeing the way the Spaniard's relatives and team members reacted.

“It was a really heartwarming moment,” Djokovic said. “Even though we were the fiercest rivals, it’s that personal touch that is out there when you kind of spill your heart out on the court, as he did yesterday. It’s almost impossible it doesn’t touch you deeply.”

Djokovic was briefly coached by Murray this season until splitting recently, and Djokovic said it was a mutual decision.

He also said Murray teased that it was only after they went their separate ways that Djokovic earned his first title of the season by winning in Geneva on Saturday.