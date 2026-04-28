Canada’s Leylah Fernandez was eliminated from the Madrid Open clay-court tournament with a 7-6 (1), 6-3 loss to ninth-seeded Mirra Andreeva in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

Andreeva saved three set points in the opening set before taking the tiebreak and seizing control of the match.

Fernandez, seeded 24th, was facing Andreeva for the third time, with the Russian improving to 2-1 in their head-to-head.

The Laval, Que., native had reached the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Ann Li in the round of 16.

Fernandez was only the second Canadian to reach the Madrid quarterfinals and had matched her best WTA 1000 result.