MADRID — Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine beat Mirra Andreeva of Russia 7-5, 6-3 to win the Madrid Open title on Saturday.

The two players, whose countries have been at war since Russia’s invasion in 2022, did not shake hands at the net after the match.

Kostyuk finished her victory speech with “glory to God and glory to Ukraine.”

The 23rd-ranked Kostyuk collapsed back onto the clay court and held her hands over her face after converting match point when Andreeva’s final shot flew long. Andreeva, seconds later, slumped into her court-side seat and wept into a towel.

The win was Kostyuk’s third WTA title, but her second in as many tournaments after she won at Rouen last weekend.

The eighth-ranked Andreeva, who turned 19 on Wednesday, congratulated Koystuk when she spoke to the audience after being awarded her runner-up trophy.