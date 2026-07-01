Felix Auger-Aliassime celebrated Canada Day with a victory.

The Montreal native won his second-round Wimbledon match 7-6 (2), 6-3, 7-5 over Croatia's Dino Prizmic on Wednesday.

Auger-Aliassime, seeded third, has yet to drop a set through two matches at the All England Club.

He will next face U.S. qualifier Michael Zheng, who upset England's Cam Norrie in Round 1.

Auger-Aliassime fired 15 aces to beat Prizmic against just three for the Croatian, winning 86 per cent of points on his first serve. He also converted on two of four break-point opportunities without giving up a break himself.

Just one other Canadian remains alive in the singles draws with Gabriel Diallo set to face Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in a second-round match on Thursday.