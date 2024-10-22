Shapovalov wins at Swiss Indoors over China’s Shang

Denis Shapovalov of Canada celebrates after winning a point against Daniil Medvedev of Russia during the final match at the Erste Bank Open ATP tennis tournament in Vienna, Austria, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (Heinz-Peter Bader/AP)

Denis Shapovalov is into the Round of 16 at the Swiss Indoors.

The Richmond Hill, Ont., native defeated China’s Shang Juncheng 6-1, 6-4 in the second round of the hard court tournament on Tuesday.

Shapovalov fired 11 aces in the win and converted three of six breakpoint attempts. Shang was unable to convert his one breakpoint attempt.

The 95th-ranked Shapovalov now awaits the winner of a match between No. 2 Casper Ruud and former top-10 player Roberto Bautista Agut. Fellow Canadian Felix-Auger-Alliassime, the No. 8 seed, will face Argentina’s Sebastian Baez in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

