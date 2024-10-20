Tommy Paul wins Stockholm Open for third trophy this year

STOCKHOLM — Tommy Paul capped a dominant week by winning the Stockholm Open for a second time on Sunday.

The American, who hadn’t dropped a set this week, beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-4, 6-3 in the 85-minute final.

It was a third tour-level trophy of the year for Paul after his victories at the Dallas Open and Queen’s Club. His only previous ATP title before this year was in Stockholm in 2021.

Stockholm continued to prove mixed fortunes for Dimitrov. The Bulgarian won the tournament in 2013 but lost in the final the following year as well as in 2017.