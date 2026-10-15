SHANGHAI — Top-ranked Alexander Zverev said he felt good on-court after beating Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-4 at the Shanghai Masters on Thursday.

Zverev made 80 per cent of his first serves and saved all five of the break points he faced as he set up a semifinal meeting with Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

“I felt both of us were playing really, really well. I was a lot of times outhitting Alex, which is difficult to do from the baseline because he is so fast and he loves this kind of court speed here," said Zverev, who secured the year-end No. 1 ranking earlier this week.

“I felt good and I’m happy with the step up from the last couple of matches.”

Davidovich Fokina was handed a semifinal spot when Arthur Gea retired while trailing 4-1 in the first set after having had on-court treatment.

“Sad to end the tournament like this, but I'll be back,” Gea wrote on Instagram. The French player has had a breakout 2026, rising from 244th in the world to 56th and winning his first tour-level title at the Los Cabos Open in August.

Zverev has a 6-1 career head-to-head record against Davidovich Fokina.