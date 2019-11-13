16-time major champ Bryan twins to retire after 2020 US Open

Bob-Mike-Bryan

Bob Bryan, left and Mike Bryan of the United States (Andrew Brownbill/AP Photo,File)

LONDON — Bob and Mike Bryan say they will retire after the 2020 U.S. Open, closing a professional tennis partnership that includes a men’s doubles record of 16 Grand Slam championships.

The 41-year-old American twins announced their plans at the season-ending ATP Finals, which they qualified for but decided not to enter.

The Bryans have won 118 titles in all, including 39 at ATP Masters tournaments.

Their resumes also include winning the 2007 Davis Cup and the 2012 London Olympics doubles gold medal for the United States, along with 10 year-end finishes as the No. 1 doubles team in the rankings.

Bob Bryan had hip surgery in 2018, but he rejoined his brother on tour this year, when they won two ATP titles.

