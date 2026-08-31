NEW YORK — Stan Wawrinka's Grand Slam career ended Monday when the 2016 US Open champion lost 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3), 6-0 to Matteo Berrettini.

Wawrinka won the last of his three major titles in Flushing Meadows when he beat Novak Djokovic in the final 10 years ago. At 41, he was given a wild card into the event in what he has said will be his final season before retiring.

“I’m going to miss it for sure. I’m going to miss it big time. I love the game,” Wawrinka said before he was honoured on the court by U.S. Tennis Association officials.

The match appeared remarkably similar to the meeting between the same players at Wimbledon, when Berrettini won a four-setter, with each going to a tiebreaker.

But after Wawrinka had his serve broken to start the third set — despite winning a key point when video review was used — Berrettini quickly pulled away.

Wawrinka made his 18th US Open appearance. He initially thought he wouldn't get a goodbye to the tournament when the USTA gave its final men's singles wild card to American Patrick Kypson, who is ranked No. 115.

Wawrinka had already come to New York, so he decided to return home last Monday to Switzerland. When Kypson withdrew with an injury, Wawrinka learned Wednesday the wild card would be given to him, so he returned to New York, a city he said he learned to love.

“I found a way to play my best tennis here,” he said.

Wawrinka was ranked as high as No. 3 and also won titles at the Australian Open and French Open.

The video review was called for to see whether Wawrinka made contact twice on a volley. Following a lengthy review and protest from Berrettini, who was booed even after he and Wawrinka stood arm and arm and shared a laugh, the shot was confirmed as legal.

Berrettini had the fans cheering him again after the match ended, when he clapped his hand onto his racket and pointed it toward Wawrinka.

“Delighted to share the court against this legend of our sport once again,” Berrettini said.