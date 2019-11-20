Andreescu nominated for WTA Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu has been nominated for two WTA awards after her breakout 2019 season.

The native of Mississauga, Ont., is a finalist for Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year.

Andreescu started the season at No. 178 in the world, but opened the year by reaching the final in Auckland and went on to win three titles, including Indian Wells, the Rogers Cup in Toronto — becoming the first Canadian champion in 50 years — and the U.S. Open, earning the first Grand Slam singles title by a Canadian.

She beat 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in the finals of both Toronto, where Williams withdrew with an injury, and the U.S. Open.

The 19-year-old peaked at No. 4 in the rankings, the highest-ever slot by Canadian woman, and end the season at No. 5.

She only lost four completed matches in the entire season. Including injury retirements, her record was 48-7. She also won 13 consecutive three-set matches and had an overall winning streak of 13 from August to October, 14 excluding an injury withdrawal at the French Open.

In the Player of the Year category, she is up against the other four members of the top five, including French Open champ and world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty, Australian Open champ Naomi Osaka, Wimbledon champ Simona Halep and world No. 2 Karolina Pliskova.

For Newcomer of the Year, her fellow nominees include, Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic, Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, Iga Swiatek of Poland, Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine and American Coco Gauff, who stole headlines at Wimbledon by making the fourth round at age 15.

The winners are selected by members of the media and will be announced in December.