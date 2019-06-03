Andy Murray to begin comeback from surgery at Queen’s Club

andy-murray-returns-to-kyle-edmund

Britain's Andy Murray. (Steven Paston/PA via AP)

LONDON — Three-time major champion Andy Murray is planning to return from hip surgery by competing in doubles at the Queen’s Club tournament this month.

Murray hasn’t played on tour since the Australian Open in January. Play at Queen’s Club starts June 17.

The former No. 1 player says Queen’s Club is the "perfect place" to start his attempted comeback. He has won the singles title at the grass-court event five times.

Murray has been "pain-free for a few months now" and made "good progress" in practice. He calls a doubles appearance with Feliciano Lopez "the next step for me as I try to return to the tour."

Murray’s 2013 Wimbledon title was the first men’s singles trophy there for Britain in 77 years. He also won that tournament again in 2016, the U.S. Open in 2012 and two Olympic singles gold medals.

More from Sportsnet
Serena-Williams-French-Open
Eight takeaways through eight days of the French Open
Ben Lewis
Stan-Wawrinka
Wawrinka's 5-set win gets him Federer at French Open
Associated Press

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.