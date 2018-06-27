Andy Murray gets wild card for Rogers Cup in Toronto

Andy Murray, of Great Britain, raises the Rogers Cup winner's trophy following his defeat of opponent Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, during the men's final at the Rogers Cup in Montreal on Sunday, August 16, 2015. (Paul Chiasson/CP)

TORONTO — The Rogers Cup is giving a wild card to former world No. 1 Andy Murray.

The three-time Rogers Cup champion returned to competitive tennis last week after missing 11 months with a hip injury. He’ll be back at the Aviva Centre in Toronto from Aug. 4-12, marking the first time Murray has played in the city since 2014.

"I am really looking forward to being back in Toronto this summer," the three-time Grand Slam champion said in a statement. "The last time I played Rogers Cup was when I won the Montreal title in 2015. After almost a year out with injury, it’s a great feeling to be back competing and I’m grateful to the tournament for this opportunity."

All of the top 44 players in the world automatically are entered, including Canadians Denis Shapovalov and Milos Raonic.

Shapovalov made a surprising run to the semifinals last year before losing to eventual champion Alexander Zverev of Germany.

This year’s tournament still has three wild cards and a special exemption available.

