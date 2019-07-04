Andy Murray wins in men’s doubles at Wimbledon

andy-murray-wimbeldon

Britain's Andy Murray, left, and Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France celebrate after winning their Men's doubles match during day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. (Tim Ireland/AP)

Andy Murray won his opening match at this year’s Wimbledon tournament, in men’s doubles.

The two-time singles champion at the All England Club teamed with Pierre-Hugues Herbert to beat Marius Copil and Ugo Humbert 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-0.

Murray, who skipped last year’s Wimbledon because of injury, is limited to playing doubles at the moment as he returns from an operation for a hip replacement.

He will also compete in mixed doubles with Serena Williams.

