Canada's Liam Draxl outlasted Britain's Jay Clarke 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 in a second-round qualifying match Wednesday at the Miami Open.

Draxl, from Newmarket, Ont., completed the victory in two hours 36 minutes to earn a berth in the main draw of the Masters 1000 tournament.

He will play Quentin Halys of France in the first round.

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Gabriel Diallo, both from Montreal, are also entered in the main draw along with Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont.

Victoria Mboko of Burlington, Ont., and Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., are in the women's singles draw.