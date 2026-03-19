Canada’s Denis Shapovalov dropped a 7-5, 6-3 decision to Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands in the opening round of the Miami Open on Thursday.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., fought off four match points before finally falling in one hour and 31 minutes.

Qualifier Liam Draxl of Newmarket, Ont., was scheduled to play Quentin Halys of France later in the day at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Gabriel Diallo, both from Montreal, were also entered in the main draw of the Masters 1000 tournament.

The women's singles draw includes Victoria Mboko of Burlington, Ont., and Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que.