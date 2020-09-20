5 players ruled out of French Open qualifying due to COVID-19

Philippe Chatrier centre court at the Roland Garros stadium. (Martin Bureau/Pool via AP)

PARIS — Two players in the qualifying rounds for the French Open have tested positive for the coronavirus, the French Tennis Federation said late Sunday, while three others have been in close contact with a coach who also tested positive.

The FFT said in a statement that all five players will isolate for a period of seven days, and none of them will participate in the qualifiers starting Monday for the Sept. 27-Oct. 11 tournament.

Organizers did not name any of the players or the coach concerned, but the website of sports daily L’Equipe named the coach as Petar Popovic and one of the players as 114th-ranked Damir Dzumhur.

The FFT added that around 900 coronavirus tests have been carried out since Thursday ahead of the clay-court tournament in western Paris.

