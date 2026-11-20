Bianca Andreescu gave Canada a 1-0 lead in its Billie Jean King Cup playoff tie with host Brazil with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Nauhany Silva on Friday.

Andreescu converted all five break points she had against the 16-year-old Silva.

The 26-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., faced just one break point until the final game of the match, in which she fought off three in a last-ditch effort by Silva before winning a marathon 15-point game.

Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion and former world No. 4, is having a resurgence this year after dealing with a litany of career-hampering injuries. She has risen 148 places in the world rankings to No. 77 this year after reaching four consecutive WTA 125 finals, winning three.

Kayla Cross, of London, Ont., faced Gabriela Ce later Friday in the second singles match of the best-of-five tie. Ce replaced Laura Pigossi, who sat out with discomfort.

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski will team with Ariana Arseneault of Richmond Hill, Ont., in Saturday's doubles match. Pigossi and Luisa Stefani, Dabrowski's usual tour partner, were tabbed for the Brazilian side.

Reverse singles were also scheduled for Saturday.