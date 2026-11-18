Bianca Andreescu wasn't sure she'd get back to this place.

Yet a winning streak has brought delight back into the Canadian tennis star's game.

"I'm enjoying playing tennis again," Andreescu said. "At times, with the injuries, I genuinely wondered if I wanted to keep doing this. So to play four finals in a row and then get here and be excited to play another match, I think that says a lot."

The 26-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., reached four consecutive WTA 125 finals, winning three titles in less than a month and capping the stretch with a victory at the Cundinamarca Open in Sopo, Colombia, on Saturday.

“Things are definitely starting to sink in for me. I've had two days to really reflect on the last few weeks. I just can't stop smiling," Andreescu said on Tuesday from Vitoria, Brazil, where she's preparing to play a Billie Jean King Cup tie with Canada.

"I'm just on cloud nine, and to be able to finish the year off playing for my country, it's unreal. Unreal.”

Andreescu started the year sitting at No. 225 in the WTA standings — a far cry from the career-high No. 4 she reached after winning the U.S. Open in 2019.

Shoulder, knee, ankle and back injuries have repeatedly interrupted her career, sidelining her for months at a time.

Heading into 2026, Andreescu kept her goals simple — she wanted to play as many matches as possible and stay healthy.

"And that's what I've been doing all year," she said.

There was "a bit of a hiccup" in the middle of the calendar when she struggled to make it out of early rounds, but Andreescu rebounded in late June by winning her qualifiers and getting into the main draw at Wimbledon.

She called the achievement "a dream."

“To see myself back in a main draw of a Grand Slam was so awesome," she said. "And then I just continued playing as many matches as possible, and basically I can say that I've surpassed my goals."

In mid-October, Andreescu won her first WTA title of the year at the Rovereto Open in Italy, a 125 tournament one level below the main tour.

She followed that up by storming through three more 125 events, winning the Queretaro Open in Mexico before reaching the final at the Cali Open in Colombia. She lost to Spain's Leyre Romero Gormaz in Cali but returned to the winner's circle last week at the Cundinamarca Open.

The streak landed her at No. 77 in the WTA rankings.

"I wanted to crack the top 100, let alone the top 80," Andreescu said. "And then I'm healthy, and to play match after match after match, and still feel hungry, and have that same grit and motivation, let's say, that I had back in 2018, 2019? I'm just beyond grateful.”

The decision to play 125 events instead of bigger tournaments in Asia at this point of the season was a calculated one.

“I wasn't sure if I was going to secure my spot in the (qualifiers) or in the main draw of any of the tournaments in Asia," Andreescu said.

After reviewing the schedule with her team, Andreescu decided to head to Mexico and then Colombia, having already committed to playing the Billie Jean King Cup tie in Brazil.

"The schedule just looked the best if I came to South America and then to Brazil because it's not easy to get here," she said. "So I'm playing on clay, BJK is on clay, so it made sense. And, yeah, it worked out well.”

Even with a multitude of matches in recent months, Andreescu said the body is feeling good, and her energy levels are steady.

She was quick to credit those around her for the recent success, from the physios who've kept her body strong to her coaches and the people who've stuck by her.

"I wouldn’t be able to do this without an army behind me," she said.

Heading into the Billie Jean King Cup tie on Friday and Saturday, Andreescu's simply looking forward to playing for Canada again.

The event, taking place on outdoor clay courts, will see her team up with doubles ace Gabriela Dabrowski, Kayla Cross, Ariana Arseneault and Clémence Mercier.

Together, the eighth-ranked Canadians will face the 19th-ranked Brazilians in a best-of-five series, with the winner advancing to the 2027 qualifiers. Canada won the competition in 2023, but is coming off a 3-1 loss to Kazakhstan in the qualifiers earlier this year.

In Vitoria, the Canadians will face some familiar faces, including Dabrowski's doubles partner, Luisa Stefani. Andreescu also faced Laura Pigossi — another member of Brazil's contingent — in Sopo, Colombia, last week.

“I know (Pigossi's) a very tough competitor," Andreescu said. "She doesn't let up, and she has a very good forehand, and she's just tough mentally. And at the end of the day, I feel like we all have the skills to do well, but mentally, if we're not there on that specific day, things can go awry for sure."

Billie Jean King Cup events are a unique opportunity for women's tennis players who go from facing one another week to week to competing for their countries together.