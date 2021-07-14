Andreescu, Nadal to defend titles at next month's National Bank Open

Winner Bianca Andreescu of Canada hugs the winner's trophy after Serena Williams of the USA had to retire from the final of the Rogers Cup tennis tournament. (Frank Gunn/CP)

Canada's Bianca Andreescu and world No. 3 Rafael Nadal will defend their titles at next month's National Bank Open, Tennis Canada announced Wednesday.

The tournament, which will see the men compete in Toronto and the women play in Montreal from Aug. 7 to 15, will also feature the world No. 1s on both tours: Novak Djokovic, fresh off his record-tying 20th career Grand Slam, and Ashleigh Barty.

“I’m very excited to come back to Montreal and to compete at the National Bank Open presented by Rogers,” said the fifth-ranked Andreescu, who made history in 2019 by becoming the first Canadian in 50 years to win the tournament.

"As a Canadian, this tournament has a special place in my heart and it is always such a pleasure to play in front of the best fans in the world. Winning the National Bank Open in 2019 was a dream come true, and I hope I can defend the title next month in Montreal."

The tournament will showcase plenty of other exciting Canadian talent with Denis Shapovalov, Félix Auger-Aliassime, Milos Raonic and wildcard Vasek Pospisil competing in Toronto, and Leylah Fernandez playing in her native Quebec after also receiving a wildcard.

