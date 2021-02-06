Auger-Aliassime advances to final of Australian Open tune-up event

MELBOURNE, Australia — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime has advanced to the final of the Murray River Open.

The No. 3 seed, from Montreal, downed world No. 80 Corentin Moutet of France 6-1, 6-2 in a semifinal at the Australian Open tune-up tournament on Saturday.

Auger-Aliassime will face No. 8 seed Daniel Evans of Great Britain in the final of the ATP Tour event.

The 20-year-old Auger-Aliassime, ranked 21st in the world, has an 0-6 lifetime record in ATP Tour finals.

The Canadian is gearing up for his second main-draw appearance of his career at the Australian Open. He lost in the first round of the Grand Slam last year.

The 20th-seeded Auger-Aliassime will face German lucky loser Cedrik-Marcel Stebe in the first round this year.

Auger-Aliassime is one of seven Canadian players in the singles draws at the Australian Open, which begins Monday (Sunday night Eastern Time).