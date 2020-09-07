Auger Aliassime fizzles out of US Open with straight-sets loss to Thiem

Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, reacts during a match against Dominic Thiem, of Austria, during the fourth round of the US Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK – Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime has been knocked out of the U.S. Open, suffering a loss in straight sets to No. 2 seed Dominic Thiem on Monday.

The 20 year old from Montreal battled the Austrian to a tiebreak in the first set before struggling at the net and committing 51 unforced errors in the 7-6(4), 6-1, 6-1 loss.

Auger-Aliassime came into the tournament as the No. 15 seed and is the first player born in the 2000s to make a Grand Slam fourth round.

He wasn’t the only Canadian to be ousted from the tournament on Monday, however.

Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil was beaten in straight sets by No. 21 seed Alex de Minaur of Australia.

Pospisil, ranked 94th, said he was battling quadricep and abdominal strains when he failed to convert on four set points in the first set en route to a 7-6 (6), 6-3, 6-2 loss.

