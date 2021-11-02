Canada falls short against Russians at Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Canada fell to 1-1 at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals after losing both singles matches to the Russian Tennis Federation in their tie on Tuesday in Prague.

World No. 328 Carol Zhao of Richmond Hill, Ont., who subbed in for an injured Francoise Abanda (foot), lost 6-3, 6-1 to No. 28 Daria Kasatkina in the opener.

World No. 148 Rebecca Marino of Vancouver then fell 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 to No. 12 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

A doubles match was to follow.

Canada, which beat France (0-1) on Monday, will need to win the doubles match and have the French team to knock off the Russians (1-0) to have any chance of advancing to the semifinals.

Canada is playing without its top two singles players -- world No. 24 Bianca Andreescu and No. 26 Leylah Annie Fernandez.