Canada lost to host nation Brazil 3-2 on Saturday in its Billie Jean King Cup playoff tie.

The tie was level at 1-1 after Canada and Brazil each earned a singles victory on Friday.

Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Ariana Arseneault of Richmond Hill, Ont., lost to Brazil’s Luisa Stefani and Laura Pigossi 6-4, 6-2 in the doubles rubber.

In the fourth match of the tie, Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., faced Brazil’s Gabriela Ce in a must-win match for Canada. Andreescu defeated Ce 6-2, 6-1 to keep Canada's hopes alive and extend her impressive run to 21 wins in her last 22 matches.

Clémence Mercier of Saint-Roch-Ouest, Que., made her Billie Jean King Cup debut in the decisive fifth and final singles match, losing to 16-year-old Nauhany Silva 6-2, 6-4.