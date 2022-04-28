Canada's Auger-Aliassime books spot in Estoril Open quarterfinals

Felix Auger-Aliassime, of Canada, returns a shot from Miomir Kecmanovic, of Serbia, during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Millennium Estoril Open in Portugal.

The tournament's top seed rallied to beat Spain's Carlos Taberner 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 on Thursday in the second round of the ATP Tour 250 clay-court event.

Auger-Aliassime, ranked 10th in the world, had a bye in the first round before knocking off the world No. 92.

The Montreal native will face world No. 37 Sebastian Korda of the United States in the quarterfinals.

Auger-Aliassime won their only previous meeting last year on a hard-court at a tournament in Mexico.

