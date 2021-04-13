Canada's Auger-Aliassime ousted in opening round of Monte Carlo Masters

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada returns to John Isner during the Miami Open tennis tournament, Sunday, March 28, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Marta Lavandier/AP)

MONACO -- Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Monte Carlo Masters after losing 7-6 (3), 6-1 to No. 16 seed Cristian Garin of Chile in the first round.

The match resumed Tuesday after rain suspended play with Auger-Aliassime leading 4-2 at the clay-court event on Monday.

Auger-Aliassime, from Montreal, couldn't match Garin's service stats.

Garin won 76 per cent of points on first serve, while Auger-Aliassime was at 64. On second serve, Garin had the 61-45 percentage edge.

Auger-Aliassime also struggled with his forehand, making 28 unforced errors.

Ranked 21st in the world, Auger-Aliassime is gearing up for the French Open, where he was eliminated in the first round last year.

Garin will face Australia's John Millman in the second round.

When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close