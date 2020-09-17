Canada’s Denis Shapovalov beats Martinez to reach third round of Italian Open

Canada's Denis Shapovalov reacts to a point during his match against Spain's Pedro Martinez during the Italian Open tennis tournament. (Alfredo Falcone/AP)

ROME — Canada’s Denis Shapovalov is heading to the third round of the Italian Open.

The No. 12 seed from Richmond Hill, Ont., beat Spanish qualifier Pedro Martinez 6-4, 6-4 on Thursday at the ATP Masters 1000 clay-court event.

Shapovalov will face the winner of a match between No. 7 seed Fabio Fognini of Italy and unseeded Ugo Humbert of France in the round of 16.

Shapovalov is coming off a run to the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open, the best showing by a Canadian male in the history of the New York Grand Slam.

No. 13 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., squared off with Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic later Thursday.

