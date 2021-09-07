Canada's Fernandez 'captivating the world' as US Open run continues

Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez has done it again.

The 19-year-old from Montreal stunned No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5) on Tuesday at the U.S. Open to become just the third Canadian woman in the Open Era to reach the semifinals at the tournament, joining Carling Bassett-Seguso (1984) and Bianca Andreescu (2019).

She previously took down stars Naomi Osaka of Japan in the third round and Germany's Angelique Kerber in the fourth.

If tennis fans hadn't heard of Fernandez, who entered the U.S. Open ranked No. 73 in world, before the tournament, they certainly know her name now.

And after her latest big win at the Grand Slam, they took to Twitter to express their appreciation for the rising star. Here's a look at some of the notable reactions.

If you haven’t seen the most exciting player at the US Open, 19-year old Leylah Fernandez, you’re truly missing out!! She just beat her 3rd ranked opponent and is on fire. She’s captivating the world! @leylahfernandez — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 7, 2021

Go @leylahfernandez !!! Unreal stuff — Vasek Pospisil (@VasekPospisil) September 7, 2021

Canada’s Leyla Fernandez does it again! She takes down another past US Open Champion in Angelique Kerber. She is into the quarters at a major for the first time ever! Wow!#USOpen — Perdita Felicien (@perditafelicien) September 5, 2021