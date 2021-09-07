Canada's Fernandez 'captivating the world' as US Open run continues

Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, reacts after defeating Elina Svitolina, of Ukraine, during the quarterfinals of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, in New York. (Elise Amendola / AP)

Canada's Leylah Annie Fernandez has done it again.

The 19-year-old from Montreal stunned No. 5 seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5) on Tuesday at the U.S. Open to become just the third Canadian woman in the Open Era to reach the semifinals at the tournament, joining Carling Bassett-Seguso (1984) and Bianca Andreescu (2019).

She previously took down stars Naomi Osaka of Japan in the third round and Germany's Angelique Kerber in the fourth.

If tennis fans hadn't heard of Fernandez, who entered the U.S. Open ranked No. 73 in world, before the tournament, they certainly know her name now.

And after her latest big win at the Grand Slam, they took to Twitter to express their appreciation for the rising star. Here's a look at some of the notable reactions.

When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close