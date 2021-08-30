Canada's Fernandez into second round at US Open with win over Konjuh

NEW YORK — Canada's Leylah Fernandez advanced to the second round of the U.S. Open with a 7-6 (3), 6-2 win over Croatia's Ana Konjuh on Monday.

Fernandez was more opportunistic and more accurate than her first-round opponent.

The native of Laval, Que., was good on 76 per cent of her first serves, winning 65 per cent of those available points.

Konjuh was accurate on just 63 per cent of her first serves. While she slightly outpaced Fernandez by winning 68 per cent of first serve points, she won just 35 per cent of second serve points, compared to 47 per cent for Fernandez.

Konjuh also committed 10 double faults, compared to just three for her opponent.

Fernandez made the most of her break-point chances, converting four of her seven opportunities. Konjuh had 10 break point chances against Fernandez, but was only good on two.

Fernandez next faces the winner of a match between 31st-seed Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia.

Vancouver's Rebecca Marino faced fifth seed Elina Svitolina of Ukraine later Monday, while in men's action 12th-seed Felix Auger-Aliassime on Montreal faced Evgeny Donskoy of Russia.