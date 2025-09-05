Canada's Gabriela Dabrowski and Erin Routliffe defeated top-seeded American Taylor Townsend and Czechia's Katerina Siniakova 6-4, 6-4 to win the U.S. Open women's doubles title on Friday.

Dabrowski, an Ottawa native, and Routliffe, a Montreal resident who represents her native New Zealand internationally, also won the Grand Slam event in 2023.

The third-seeded duo converted their first break opportunity in the first set and broke their opponents' serve again to close out the match.

Dabrowski and Routliffe embraced afterward, celebrating Dabrowski's first major triumph since undergoing treatment for breast cancer. She delayed part of that treatment so she could compete at Wimbledon last year, where she and Routliffe reached the final.

"What a wild ride, we’ve been through so much together," Dabrowski said to Routliffe during the on-court ceremony. "I feel extremely grateful to be standing here as a champion alongside you today.

"It means the world. Thank you for sticking by me. Thank you for the support."

Dabrowski and Routliffe are the fifth team in the Open era to win multiple U.S. Open women's doubles titles. They will split a US$1-million prize.

"Definitely a lot of people here today cheering for women’s doubles, and we absolutely loved every moment," Routliffe said.

Later Friday, Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime was set to meet top-ranked Italian Jannik Sinner in men's singles semifinal play.

The 25th-seeded Auger-Aliassime has pulled off three straight upsets to reach his first major semifinal since the 2021 U.S. Open, defeating No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev, No. 15 Andrey Rublev and No. 8 Alex de Minaur.

Sinner, this year’s Wimbledon and Australian Open winner, has dropped only one set en route to the semifinal.