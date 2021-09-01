Canada's Leylah Fernandez advances to third round at US Open

Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, celebrates during National Bank Open women's tennis action against Harriet Dart, of the United Kingdom, in Montreal, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (Paul Chiasson/CP)

NEW YORK - Canada's Leylah Fernandez moved on to the third round of women's singles competition at the US Open with a 7-5, 7-5 win over Estonia's Kaia Kanepi on Wednesday.

The closely contested match came down in part to Fernandez's better defence of break points.

Fernandez, from Laval, Que., was broken once on eight break-point chances. The Canadian converted three of nine chances against Kanepi.

Kanepi didn't help her cause with 50 unforced errors, compared to the 36 committed by Fernandez.

Both players made their serves count, with Fernandez winning 80 per cent of first-serve points, compared to 78 per cent for Kanepi.

Fernandez will next face third seed Naomi Osaka of Japan. It will be Fernandez's first time facing the defending U.S. Open champion.

