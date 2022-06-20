Canada's Marino wins first-round match at Rothesay Invitational

Canada's Rebecca Marino plays a shot against Coco Gauff of the U.S. during their first round match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Sunday, May 22, 2022. (Thibault Camus/AP Photo)

Canada's Rebecca Marino is heading to the second round of the Rothesay Invitational.

Marino, from Vancouver, defeated Great Britain's Heather Watson 7-6 (1), 6-4 on Monday at the Wimbledon tune-up in Eastbourne, England.

Both players got into the tournament as lucky losers after dropping qualifying matches.

Marino, ranked 107th in the world, next faces No. 12 seed Camila Giorgi of Italy.

Marino has had promising showings at the past two events, taking tournament top seeds Maria Sakkari and Jelena Ostapenko to three sets before losing.

