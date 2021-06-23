Canadian Andreescu ousted in second round of Wimbledon tune-up

Bianca Andreescu, of Canada. (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

EASTBOURNE, United Kingdom — Canada’s Bianca Andreescu is out of the Viking International after suffering a second-round loss on Wednesday.

The third-seeded Andreescu, from Mississauga, Ont., lost 6-3, 6-3 to Anett Kontaveit of Estonia at the WTA Tour 500 grass-court event.

It marked the third loss for Andreescu in her past four matches.

The world No. 7 won just 50 per cent of points when she got her first serve in against the 27th-ranked Kontaveit at the Wimbledon tune-up event.

The Canadian saved two of eight break points.

On the men’s side, Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil has advanced to the quarterfinals.

His second-round opponent, No. 6 seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain, retired after dropping the first set 7-6 (1) on Wednesday.

Pospisil will next face the winner of a match between No. 2 seed Alex de Minaur of Australia and Liam Broady of Britain.

Meanwhile, Brayden Schnur of Pickering, Ont., was eliminated in the second round of Wimbledon qualifying.

Schnur lost 7-6 (4), 6-0 to Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic.

When submitting content, please abide by our submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.