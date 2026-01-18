It's been a rough start for Canada's men at the 2026 Australian Open.

A day after Gabriel Diallo of Montreal and Liam Draxl of Newmarket, Ont., lost their opening-round singles matches, Felix Auger-Aliassime was one and done Down Under as well.

Auger-Aliassime, seeded seventh in the major tournament, beat 28-year-old Nuno Borges of Portugal 6-3 in the opener of their best-of-five match on Monday, but then lost 6-4, 6-4 and then retired with the score tied 15-15 in the first game of the fourth set.

The Canadian seemed to struggle with a leg injury throughout the match.

Borges advances to play the winner of a first-round match between Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina and Australian wild card Jordan Thompson.

Qualifier Marina Stakusic of Mississauga, Ont., was trailing Priscilla Hon of Australia 5-3 in the decisive third set on Monday when she opted to retire after two hours of play.

Stakusic won the opening set 6-1, then lost 6-4, forcing a third and deciding set.

The Canadian finished with two aces, 20 winners, 34 unforced errors and five double faults. Hon had three aces, two double faults, 22 unforced errors and 22 winners.