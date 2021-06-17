Canadian Denis Shapovalov books a quarterfinal spot at Queen’s Club

LONDON — Canada’s Denis Shapovalov is heading to the quarterfinals of the Queen’s Club grass-court tournament.

The second-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., beat Spain’s Feliciano Lopez 6-2, 6-3 in the second round of the ATP Tour 500 event on Thursday.

Shapovalov never faced a break point and had a big edge in points won on second serve. He converted at a rate of 74 per cent, well above Lopez’s 34-per-cent clip.

The Canadian will face the winner of a match between American Frances Tiafoe and Serbia’s Viktor Troicki in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Canada’s Leylah Annie Fernandez lost 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) to No. 2 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the second round of the Viking Classic Birmingham on Thursday.

The 66th-ranked Fernandez, from Montreal, nearly pulled off one of the biggest wins of her career against the world No. 24.

Fernandez, 18, saved five of eight break points.

Jabeur now heads to the quarterfinals at the WTA Tour 250 grass-court event.