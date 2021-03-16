Canadian Denis Shapovalov crushes Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in Dubai

Canada's Denis Shapovalov reacts during his a match. (Andy Brownbill/AP)

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Canada's Denis Shapovalov beat Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 6-3 in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Tuesday.

The third-seeded Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., won 85 per cent of his first-serve points and saved both break points he faced.

Struff, ranked 39th in the world, has been a nemesis for Shapovalov in recent years. The German had won their previous four matches and leads the lifetime series 4-2.

Shapovalov, who got a first-round bye, will face No. 13 seed Hubert Hurcasz of Poland in the third round. Hurcasz beat Richard Gasquet of France 6-3, 6-4 on Tuesday at the ATP Tour 500 event.

Hurcasz has a 2-0 career record against Shapovalov.

When submitting content, please abide by our  submission guidelines, and avoid posting profanity, personal attacks or harassment. Should you violate our submissions guidelines, we reserve the right to remove your comments and block your account. Sportsnet reserves the right to close a story’s comment section at any time.
We use cookies to improve your experience. Learn More or change your cookie preferences. By continuing to use this site, you agree to the use of cookies.
close