Canadian Denis Shapovalov loses to Vit Kopriva in Swiss Open upset

GSTAAD, Switzerland -- Canada's Denis Shapovalov was beaten in an upset loss at the Swiss Open Thursday.

Vit Kopriva of the Czech Republic topped the No. 10-ranked Shapovalov by 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the second round in Gstaad.

It was the first career meeting between the 22-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., and Kopriva, No. 249 in the ATP rankings.

It's a disappointing result for the Canadian, who fell to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals at Wimbledon earlier this month.

Shapovalov said the loss in England made him hungrier to win a trophy and pinpointed where he could improve his game.

Kopriva will play No. 96 Mikael Ymer of Sweden in the quarterfinals on Friday.