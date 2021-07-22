Canadian Denis Shapovalov loses to Vit Kopriva in Swiss Open upset

Canada's Denis Shapovalov against Serbia's Novak Djokovic during the men's singles semifinals match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Friday, July 9, 2021. (Alberto Pezzali/AP)

GSTAAD, Switzerland -- Canada's Denis Shapovalov was beaten in an upset loss at the Swiss Open Thursday.

Vit Kopriva of the Czech Republic topped the No. 10-ranked Shapovalov by 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the second round in Gstaad.

It was the first career meeting between the 22-year-old from Richmond Hill, Ont., and Kopriva, No. 249 in the ATP rankings.

It's a disappointing result for the Canadian, who fell to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals at Wimbledon earlier this month.

Shapovalov said the loss in England made him hungrier to win a trophy and pinpointed where he could improve his game.

Kopriva will play No. 96 Mikael Ymer of Sweden in the quarterfinals on Friday.

